BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns reserve linebacker Jacob Phillips suffered a torn pec in Friday's exhibition loss and will miss the season, coach Kevin Stefanski said Saturday.

Stefanski said Phillips tore the chest muscle, a former starter who finished last season on injured reserve because of a pectoral injury, tore the muscle in the third quarter of the Browns' 17-15 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Stefanski said the latest injury is on the opposite side from last season, and he will require surgery..

"It's the worst part of this game, seeing guys get injured and especially you see how hard they work," Stefanski said. "So it hurts. I hurt for Jacob, and this is why we're teammates and why we support each other."

Phillips, who has been limited to just 20 games over the past three seasons due to injuries, was battling for a roster spot behind Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki at inside linebacker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.