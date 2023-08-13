PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley will miss the remainder of the season after tearing an Achilles in Saturday's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens, a source told ESPN.

Bradley confirmed his season was over in an Instagram post Sunday.

"Not how I wanted the season to end for me," he wrote. "But I believe that god truly does give his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers."

The injury occurred during the third quarter of a 20-19 Eagles loss, as Bradley went to the ground while on punt coverage. Teammates surrounded Bradley to wish him well before he was carted inside.

Bradley, 26, has been a core special teams player for Philadelphia, playing 69% of the special teams snaps in 2022. He started one game over three seasons at linebacker and has 45 career tackles.

There is uncertainty surrounding the Eagles' linebacker position after two starters from last season, T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, departed in free agency. Nakobe Dean is expected to claim one of those jobs, while Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss have been sharing snaps with the first team.

Searching for veteran depth, the Eagles signed Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to one-year deals last week.

Bradley, a Temple alum, was selected in the sixth round by the Eagles in the 2020 draft. He is scheduled to be a free agent after the season.