        <
        >

          Colts expect Jonathan Taylor to return to camp this week

          play
          Who will be the Colts' RB1 to start the season? (0:55)

          Kimberley A. Martin suggests who the Colts will turn to at running back with Jonathan Taylor holding out and Zack Moss injured. (0:55)

          • Stephen Holder, ESPNAug 13, 2023, 03:50 PM ET
            Close
              Stephen joined ESPN in 2022, covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL at large. Stephen finished first place in column writing in the 2015 Indiana Associated Press Media Editors competition, and he is a previous top-10 winner in explanatory journalism in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. He has chronicled the NFL since 2005, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2005-2013 and the Colts since 2013. He has previously worked for the Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times, Indianapolis Star and The Athletic.

          INDIANAPOLIS -- All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, who remains at odds with the Indianapolis Colts over his contract situation, is expected to return to training camp this week, according to coach Shane Steichen.

          Taylor has been rehabilitating an ankle injury at an out-of-state facility since early last week, choosing to continue his recovery there rather than with team personnel. But Steichen said on Sunday that Taylor will be back in the coming days.

          "He should be back this week," Steichen said. "Do I know the exact date he'll be back? No, but he should be back."

          Steichen said a decision on whether Taylor returns to the lineup remains in the hands of the team's medical staff, which must clear him before he can be activated from the physically unable to perform list. Taylor was placed on the PUP list when he reported to camp on July 25 and has been sidelined since.

          The Colts have declined to engage in contract negotiations with Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing leader who is scheduled to become a free agent after the season. That position resulted in Taylor making a trade request -- one that Colts owner Jim Irsay said publicly would not be accommodated. Taylor continues to hold out hope for a trade, and the parties have been in a standoff ever since, with no clear resolution in sight.

          Taylor, 24, ranks fourth in the NFL with 3,841 rushing yards since entering the league in 2020. His 33 rushing touchdowns ranks second in that span.