          Source: Saints RB Kendre Miller avoids major knee injury

          Derek Carr throws his 1st preseason TD with Saints (0:16)

          Derek Carr finds Keith Kirkwood in the back of the end zone to put the Saints on the board first. (0:16)

          • Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff WriterAug 14, 2023, 02:17 PM ET
              Katherine Terrell came back to ESPN to cover the New Orleans Saints in the summer of 2022. She left the company in 2019 after joining in 2016 to cover the Cincinnati Bengals. Katherine is a graduate of LSU and a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, and she has covered the NFL since 2013. You can follow Katherine on Twitter: @Kat_Terrell
          METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller is not expected to miss extensive time after leaving Sunday's preseason game with a knee injury, according to a source.

          New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Miller sprained his knee against the Kansas City Chiefs and was expected to have tests on the knee after the game. A source said the injury is not considered severe and Miller could be on track for the beginning of the regular season.

          Allen said the injury was to the right knee, which is the same knee Miller injured during the Fiesta Bowl in December. He did not fully participate in practice until training camp opened because of that injury.

          NFL Network first reported that Miller's injury wasn't considered severe.

          Miller is currently the No. 3 running back behind Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams, although if healthy, he would likely assume the backup position for the first three games of the season. Kamara will not play in those three games while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

          The Saints, who hosted Kareem Hunt for a visit last week, will likely look to add running back depth until Miller returns. The only other healthy running back on the roster besides Kamara and Williams is rookie Ellis Merriweather.