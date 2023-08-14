        <
          Sources: Cowboys holdout Zack Martin agrees to reworked deal

          Aug 14, 2023, 03:24 PM ET

          The Dallas Cowboys and All-Pro guard Zack Martin reached agreement on a reworked contract, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

          Martin's new deal will pay him north of $18 million in each of the next two years, according to the sources, who said both years have been fully guaranteed.

          Martin was scheduled to be at $13.5 million this year and $14 million next year, so the reworked deal represents an additional $8.5 million-plus for him.

          Martin has been absent from the Cowboys' training camp because of his contract.