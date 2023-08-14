Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn punches it in to give Dallas the lead and Dak Prescott is loving it on the sideline. (0:21)

The Dallas Cowboys and All-Pro guard Zack Martin reached agreement on a reworked contract, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Martin's new deal will pay him north of $18 million in each of the next two years, according to the sources, who said both years have been fully guaranteed.

Martin was scheduled to be at $13.5 million this year and $14 million next year, so the reworked deal represents an additional $8.5 million-plus for him.

Martin has been absent from the Cowboys' training camp because of his contract.