JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive back Chris Claybrooks entered a plea of not guilty Monday to domestic battery and false imprisonment charges stemming from a July 21 arrest.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11. The domestic battery charge is a misdemeanor, while the false imprisonment charge is a third-degree felony.

Claybrooks, 26, was arrested in July after an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office of an incident that occurred on Sept. 22, 2022. A woman alleged that she and Claybrooks argued after she accused him of cheating on her and when she tried to leave their shared Jacksonville residence he restrained her, per an arrest and booking report.

The woman provided police a video that showed Claybrooks forcefully grabbing her, moving her from the backyard back into the home and restraining her around the upper body, according to the report.

Claybrooks' July arrest marks the second time he has been arrested and charged with domestic assault. He also was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 14 and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism.

According to an affidavit, Claybrooks allegedly grabbed a cellphone from a woman and damaged it by throwing it to the ground. He was not prosecuted after reaching a settlement in the case.