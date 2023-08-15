Tim Hasselbeck breaks down Dalvin Cook's decision to join the Jets and the role Aaron Rodgers played in getting him there. (2:06)

The New York Jets activated running back Breece Hall off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, the team announced.

Hall, who rushed for 463 yards and had five total touchdowns in his rookie season before he tore his ACL in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, will now ramp up with the hopes of being ready for the Week 1 Monday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Hall's return to the practice field comes a day after the Jets agreed to sign running back Dalvin Cook to give the Jets a formidable 1-2 punch at the position.

The addition of Cook should allow the Jets to ease Hall, the team's No. 1 running back, back into action.

Cook, who was released June 8 by the Minnesota Vikings after four straight Pro Bowl seasons, plans to sign a one-year contract worth up to $8.6 million, a source told Schefter on Monday.

Cook is still at least a week away from being able to practice as he recovers from shoulder surgery he underwent in February, a source told Schefter. His arrival to New York also will be delayed as he's expecting to become a first-time father soon.