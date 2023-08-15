ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Brandon Shell intends to retire after seven seasons in the NFL, per sources.

Shell, who officially signed with the Bills on June 1, was not in attendance at the team's practice Tuesday after participating in the rest of the team's practices throughout training camp. Entering his eighth NFL season, Shell was competing for a backup tackle position behind tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. He played 17 offensive snaps and one special teams snap during the team's first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

A fifth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2016 out of South Carolina, Shell has largely played right tackle throughout his career. He played in 83 regular-season games and started 72, playing four seasons with the Jets, two with the Seattle Seahawks and most recently for the Miami Dolphins, appearing in 13 games with 11 starts last season. In his career, he averaged a pass block win rate of 87% and averaged 84.6% with the Dolphins last season.

Shell, 31, is the great-nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Shell.

Without Shell, the Bills will likely add to the offensive tackle position with offensive line depth already one of the weaker areas on the roster. Among those on the roster currently competing for backup roles are Tommy Doyle, David Quessenberry, Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark and Richard Gouraige.