RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks has passed his physical and will be activated off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Tuesday.

Brooks, who's coming off surgery for an ACL tear he suffered Jan. 1, will be eligible to practice and take part in walk-throughs once he's officially off the PUP list.

Brooks led the Seahawks in tackles the past two seasons, including a franchise-record 184 in 2021. The Seahawks drafted Brooks 27th overall in 2020 and did not pick up his $12.722 million fifth-year option in the spring, putting him on track to become an unrestricted free agent next March.

Coach Pete Carroll has said it's possible Brooks could be ready by Week 1, despite the timing of his ACL tear and the typical timetable for recovery for such injuries.

The Seahawks fortified their inside linebacker corps this offseason by bringing back Bobby Wagner and adding former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Devin Bush, both on one-year deals. But Carroll has said Brooks will remain the centerpiece of their defense whenever he returns.

The Seahawks still have three players on PUP: safety Jamal Adams and nose tackles Bryan Mone and Austin Faoliu.