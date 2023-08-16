OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey will undergo foot surgery, delivering a big hit to the thinnest position on the Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it has not been determined how long Humphrey will be sidelined. This has been a "lingering" injury for Humphrey.

"It's not going to be a long-term deal," Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Injuries have depleted the Ravens at cornerback this summer. Rock Ya-Sin, Baltimore's other starting cornerback, has been sidelined since Aug. 3 with a knee injury that's not considered to be significant.

Other cornerbacks who have been sidelined all week are Jalyn Armour-Davis, Arthur Maulet and Damarion Williams, who is expected to be out until October after having surgery on his left ankle this week. The Ravens also lost Trayvon Mullen, a 2019 second-round pick by the Raiders, to a season-ending toe injury before camp began.

Baltimore's top cornerbacks on field Wednesday were Brandon Stephens, who had been playing safety at the start of training camp, and Kevon Seymour, who is on his fourth team in his six-year career.

"We have guys ready to play and we'll see what they can do," Harbaugh said.

Humphrey, 27, is one of the Ravens' best playmaking cornerbacks ever. A three-time Pro Bowl defender, he is one of three players in franchise history to record double-digit forced fumbles and interceptions in a career (Hall of Fame defenders Ray Lewis and Ed Reed are the others).

The Ravens open the season by playing rookie quarterbacks in two of the first three weeks when they face the Houston Texans (C.J. Stroud) in Week 1 and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 (Anthony Richardson).