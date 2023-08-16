The Atlanta Falcons have placed left guard Matt Hennessy on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending the fourth-year pro's season.

Hennessy entered training camp as the team's starting left guard but was injured on the third day of training camp during a running play as part of an 11-on-11 installation period. At the time, Hennessy had walked to the training room.

He had not practiced since.

With Hennessy out, Atlanta's second-round pick, Matthew Bergeron, stepped into the first-team role at the position and has taken the reps with the No. 1 offensive line since. Hennessy had also been the Falcons' backup center -- a role that could end up being filled by Ryan Neuzil. Hennessy started at center in 2021 and lost a close competition for the job to Drew Dalman last preseason, becoming a reserve guard and center.

Hennessy is in the final year of his rookie contract out of Temple. A third-round pick by Atlanta in 2020, Hennessy has played in 41 games for Atlanta with 22 starts.