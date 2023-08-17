Dan Orlovsky discusses why Jared Goff and the Lions have the third-best roster in the NFC. (1:07)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- There's "a good chance" Detroit Lions second-year receiver Jameson Williams is likely to miss the remainder of the preseason, according to coach Dan Campbell.

Williams exited Wednesday's joint practice session against the Jacksonville Jaguars early to enter the locker room after hurting his leg in midstride while running a deep ball route during 7-on-7s. He was grabbing the right hamstring area.

Williams is already set to miss the first six games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL's gambling policy, so this will likely end his on-field availability. He was eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games, before the suspension takes effect at the final roster cutdown.

"He misses the reps. That's a chance to get full-speed, full-tilt reps, the timing of the pass game, lining up, all of it. Moving versus press, through the zones ... it's just time on task," Campbell said Thursday. "So, yeah, there will be a setback with it, but listen, you take it as it comes. I'm not gonna sweat it, as long as he's willing to continue to grind on the playbook and get it right, we'll take it as it goes."

However, Campbell and the Lions staff will look to challenge the ruling on whether they're able to treat the injury while he's gone for the suspension.

"Technically, no, but we're looking into that," Campbell said.

The Lions were hoping to give Williams a ton of reps during the full preseason for live game action. During Friday's game against the New York Giants, Williams, the No. 12 pick in 2021, was targeted seven times, with two catches for 18 yards.

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also suffered an ankle injury during Wednesday's practice, but Campbell expects him to return next week before the final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Campbell says that the Lions could potentially add another receiver for depth with the recent injuries but that no decision has been made yet.

"Yes, we do, but then it's like, all right, to do that you have to move on from somebody, and that's a hard move, too, with other areas, other spots," Campbell said. "But we're thinking about it."