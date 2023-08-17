Dan Orlovsky reacts to Shane Steichen announcing Tuesday that Anthony Richardson will be the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback. (1:03)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Wednesday night's practice, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The Colts placed Dulin on injured reserve Thursday but did not disclose the nature of his injury. Undrafted rookie wide receiver Tyler Adams was signed to fill the open roster spot.

Dulin had one catch for 7 yards in the Colts' preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday while working with the second-team offense.

Dulin, 26, has 33 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns in four seasons with the Colts and is a core member of the special-teams units.

Last season he set career highs in receptions (15) and receiving yards (207).

He signed a two-year, $7.2 million deal with the Colts in March and is under contract through the 2024 season.