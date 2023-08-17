        <
          Seahawks' Kingdome jerseys are most-searched throwbacks

          The Seahawks' classic look featuring royal blue tops with apple green accents, silver pants and helmets along with the original logo will return this season. Seattle Seahawks
          • ESPN.com
          Aug 17, 2023, 01:40 PM ET

          NFL teams are introducing some new throwback uniforms for 2023, and fans are hyped.

          We've got old-school Tampa Bay Buccaneers Creamsicle jerseys, the Tennessee Titans paying homage to their Houston Oilers history and the Minnesota Vikings returning to their heyday with "Vikings Classic" uniforms. But according to data provided by Google, one particular jersey is really piquing fans' interest.

          The Seattle Seahawks' throwback jerseys are the most searched NFL throwbacks for the past month on Google Search. The jerseys, which pay tribute to the team's Kingdome era, have royal blue tops, apple green accents, silver pants and helmets, and the original Seahawks logo. The team will be wearing them in Week 8 this season when Seattle faces the Cleveland Browns.

          The top 10 most-searched throwback jerseys on Google for the month of July are as follows.

          1. Seattle Seahawks
          2. Tennessee Titans
          3. Minnesota Vikings
          4. New York Jets

          5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          6. Philadelphia Eagles

          7. Cleveland Browns

          8. Indianapolis Colts

          9. Green Bay Packers
          10. Pittsburgh Steelers