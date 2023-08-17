Dan Orlovsky explains why his concerns with the Ravens lie on the defensive side of the ball. (2:00)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens wasted no time adding much-needed cornerback help.

A day after Pro Bowl defender Marlon Humphrey underwent foot surgery, the Ravens signed journeyman Ronald Darby on Thursday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Darby, 29, is an eight-year starter for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. He played five games for Denver last season before tearing an ACL and was released in March.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it has not been determined how long Humphrey will be sidelined. The Ravens open the season against the Houston Texans in a little over three weeks.

Injuries have hit Baltimore hard at cornerback. In addition to Humphrey being hurt, the Ravens are also without Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet, Damarion Williams and Jordan Swann. Ya-Sin, who is projected to start, is expected to return soon from a knee injury.

A second-round pick by the Bills in 2015, Darby has started 88 career games and totaled 373 tackles and eight interceptions.