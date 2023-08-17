EAGAN, Minn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis left joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings early on Thursday with what a source confirmed was a lower-body injury.

Levis participated in most of practice, including the 7-on-7 and team periods. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Levis went in before the two-minute period the teams did over the last 15 minutes of practice.

"We planned to have him go today but they took him in and we'll see where he's at for the game on Saturday," Vrabel said.

Thursday was the Titans' final practice before Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings.

Levis is one of three quarterbacks on the roster. Ryan Tannehill hasn't played in the preseason since being named the starter midway through the 2019 season.

If Levis is unable to play, it would force the Titans to either play Malik Willis the whole game or have Tannehill take some snaps. Willis played 42 snaps in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears while Levis played 30.

NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky first reported the nature of Levis' injury.