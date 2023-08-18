Tyrie Cleveland exits the game on a cart after taking a hard fall while trying to make a catch. (0:17)

PHILADELPHIA -- Two Eagles players, receiver Tyrie Cleveland and rookie defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, were carted off the field after sustaining neck injuries in Thursday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Both players have movement in their extremities, the team announced.

"I haven't talked to the doctors yet but it sounds like they're moving around," coach Nick Sirianni said. "I don't know anything else besides that."

There were a number of injuries for Philadelphia on the night. Cornerback Zech McPhearson was ruled out of the game after sustaining an ankle injury early in the second quarter. Rookie first-round pick Nolan Smith exited with a shoulder injury, as did receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. Offensive lineman Josh Andrews, meanwhile, left with an ankle injury in the first half and did not return.

Smith, who has opened eyes with his standout play during training camp, told reporters afterwards that he is "feeling good" and that he was taken out for precautionary reasons.

The outlook for McPhearson doesn't appear quite as good. He was unable to put any weight on his right leg after deflecting a pass and falling to the ground. He was assisted off the field before being carted inside.

The scariest moments surrounded the injuries to Cleveland, who landed on his head/neck area while attempting to make a diving catch, and Ojomo, who appeared to get accidentally hit by one of his teammates on a separate play.

Both stayed on the ground for an extended period of time before being placed on stretchers as teammates surrounded them.

"Your heart goes out to them first and foremost, and you just think about your teammate," said quarterback Marcus Mariota. "We play a game and it's a blessing to play a game but when these situations get like that, it is scary."