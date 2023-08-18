Dan Orlovsky discusses why Jared Goff and the Lions have the third-best roster in the NFC. (1:07)

The Detroit Lions have waived injured wide receiver Denzel Mims a month after he was acquired in a trade with the New York Jets, a source confirmed to ESPN's Rich Cimini on Friday.

Mims suffered an ankle injury during a recent training camp practice and then suffered a calf injury during his rehab, the source told ESPN. He will become an unrestricted free agent.

Because the trade was conditional on Mims making the Lions' 53-man roster, the Lions will get back their 2025 sixth-round pick while a 2025 seventh-round pick will return to New York.

The move will free up space for the Lions to add another receiver for depth.

Prior to the injury, Mims had been impressive in camp, but the Lions' receiving corps has taken a hit lately with Amon-Ra St. Brown suffering an ankle injury and Jameson Williams being sidelined for the remainder of the preseason with a hamstring injury.

NFL Network first reported Mims' release by the Lions.