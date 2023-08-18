Kimberley A. Martin breaks down why Deshaun Watson is poised for a bounce-back season with the Browns. (0:56)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated that Cade York remains the team's kicker despite a shaky preseason.

York missed a game-winning try wide right from 47 yards during Thursday's preseason game in Philadelphia. An Eagles penalty, however, gave York another chance. But he then missed a 41-yard try wide left.

York did make three field goals before that. The game ended in an 18-18 tie.

"Cade's our kicker," said Stefanski, who noted the Browns would not be bringing another kicker into training camp for now. "We support him. We have a ton of confidence in him. That's really as simple as that."

York is entering his second season with the Browns. He was a fourth-round pick out of LSU last year.

In his Browns debut in 2022, York nailed a 58-yard, game-winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers. But he struggled the rest of his rookie season. York made only 24 of 32 field goal attempts (75%) for one of the worst conversion rates of any starting kicker in the league. He missed two extra points.

Last week, York misfired on a 46-yard field goal try in Cleveland's preseason game against Washington.

"Now's the time to work on our craft," Stefanski said. "Kickers want to make every kick. We want Cade to make every kick. You just got to continue to work through it. ... The kid works very hard. He'll continue to do that."