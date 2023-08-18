The estate of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins has reached a "combined settlement" with the driver, the owner and the broker of the dump truck that struck and killed Haskins, according to a lawyer representing Haskins' widow. No specifics of the settlement have been disclosed.

Haskins was killed April 9, 2022, while he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was 24.

The lawsuit was filed in March and alleged that the driver of the dump truck was speeding, driving carelessly and had a cargo load exceeding the legal weight limit, while also naming the individual owner of the 1994 Kenworth truck and the driver's trucking company. The lawsuit also alleged negligence by the Florida Department of Transportation, the rental car company and the contractor that provides signage along Interstate 595.

Rick Ellsley, the lawyer for Haskins' widow, Kalabrya Haskins, said in a statement that settlements with "various other parties" have been previously secured, as well. However, Ellsley said, "the case continues to proceed in Broward County Circuit Court against multiple other defendants."

The lawsuit also alleged that Dwayne Haskins was the target of a "blackmail and robbery conspiracy" and that he was drugged on the night of his death. That suit lists four individuals, two restaurants, a golf driving range and a hotel as defendants connected to the alleged conspiracy.

A toxicology report concluded Haskins was legally drunk when he was hit by the truck on I-595. Separate samples taken from his body had blood alcohol levels of .20 and .24, both of which are above the legal limit in Florida of .08.

According to the toxicology report, Haskins also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs that are used by medical professionals as anesthetics but that also have been known to be used recreationally.

The medical examiner ruled Haskins' cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death as an accident. No charges have been filed.

Haskins was selected by Washington with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft after a standout career at Ohio State. He spent two seasons in Washington before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Information from ESPN's Brooke Pryor was used in this report.