MINNEAPOLIS -- The Tennessee Titans will be without rookie quarterback Will Levis for Saturday's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, a source told ESPN.

Levis left a joint practice with the Vikings early Thursday with what a source confirmed was a lower-body injury. He participated in most of practice, including the 7-on-7 and team periods. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Levis went in before the two-minute period the teams did over the final 15 minutes.

Second-year quarterback Malik Willis will get the start Saturday and play the entire game.

The Titans have three quarterbacks on the roster, but Ryan Tannehill hasn't played in the preseason since being named the starter in 2019.

Willis played 42 snaps in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears while Levis played 30.