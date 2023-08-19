LOS ANGELES -- New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested in Newport Beach, California on Friday night on suspicion of being under the influence of narcotics and obstructing a police officer, according to police.

The Saints said team doctors believe Graham, 36, had a seizure that resulted in him becoming disoriented.

"New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented," the team said in a statement Saturday. "He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss [team doctor for the Saints] met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers."

Graham signed a one-year deal with the Saints on July 25, returning to the team that originally selected him in the third round of the 2010 draft. Graham played for the Saints for five seasons from 2010 to 2014 before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. He also played for the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears before taking last season away from the game.

The Saints are in California in preparation for Sunday's preseason game and have been conducting joint practices with the Chargers at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California. Graham was a full participant in Friday morning's practice as normal and spoke to local reporters afterward.