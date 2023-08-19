        <
        >

          Tua Tagovailoa expected to play as Dolphins take on Texans

          play
          Should Tua play this preseason for the Dolphins? (2:32)

          Bart Scott and Kimberley A. Martin are concerned about the Dolphins playing Tua Tagovailoa in the preseason. (2:32)

          • Marcel Louis-Jacques, ESPNAug 19, 2023, 03:38 PM ET
            Close
              Marcel Louis-Jacques joined ESPN in 2019 as a beat reporter covering the Buffalo Bills, before switching to the Miami Dolphins in 2021. The former Carolina Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer won the APSE award for breaking news and the South Carolina Press Association award for enterprise writing in 2018.

          Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play in the team's preseason game Saturday against the Houston Texans.

          Tagovailoa has not played since Miami's loss to the Green Bay Packers last season on Christmas Day. He sustained a concussion in the game and was effectively shut down for the remainder of the season.

          Miami released a list of players not expected to play against the Texans, which included wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and left tackle Terron Armstead, who are dealing with midsection and knee injuries, respectively.

          Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, running back Raheem Mostert, cornerback Xavien Howard, safety Jevon Holland and linebacker Jaelan Phillips are all expected to play.

          Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel would not commit to playing Tagovailoa in Saturday's game when asked earlier this week but did say he expected to play the quarterback at some point this preseason.

          Last year, Tagovailoa played two series in the Dolphins' second preseason game and three in their preseason finale.

          Miami wraps its three-game preseason next weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars and travels to Los Angeles to play the Chargers in Week 1 of the regular season Sept. 10.