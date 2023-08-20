JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars starting defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton is out indefinitely with a back injury, the team said Sunday.

In a statement, the Jaguars said Hamilton is dealing with a non-football-related medical issue and there is no timetable on his return.

"Our medical staff plans to keep us informed on his progress and we will provide updates at the appropriate time," the statement read.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Monday morning that Hamilton was not at the team facility but was being monitored by local doctors. He reiterated that there is no timetable for Hamilton's return

"Just got a text message this morning that he's doing much better and feeling better," Pederson said. "So he's definitely on the road to recovery."

Hamilton signed a three-year contract extension worth $34.5 million, with $23 million guaranteed, this spring. He had career highs in tackles (56), sacks (2.5) and tackles for loss (5) last season.

The Jaguars drafted him in the third round in 2020.