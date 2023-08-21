LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears were dealt another injury blow to the interior of the offensive line.

Left guard Teven Jenkins has a leg injury, a source confirmed to ESPN, and his timeline for return is unknown.

Jenkins, whom Chicago drafted in the second round in 2021, participated in both joint practices against the Colts and spoke to reporters after the evening practice session on Thursday. He was one of many Bears starters who did not play in the team's second preseason game, a 24-17 loss at Indianapolis.

Jenkins could miss time during the first month of the season, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Jenkins did not disclose any injury at the time he met with reporters on Thursday evening. At the beginning of training camp, the left guard left practice with an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss one day of practice. Staying on the field for most of the preseason was something Jenkins said he takes pride in.

"It's good. I mean, it hopefully shows signs of my wanted durability of myself for the rest of the season," Jenkins said Thursday in Indianapolis. "So as long as I'm staying out here right now through training camp, hopefully it shows positive signs for the rest of the year."

Jenkins' injury is one of several to affect the interior of the Bears' offensive line. Center Cody Whitehair has a hand injury that coach Matt Eberflus said is not considered serious. Backup center/guard Lucas Patrick has missed several weeks of training camp with an undisclosed injury, while starting right guard Nate Davis returned in Indianapolis from a multiple-week absence and appeared to still be in a ramp-up period during joint practices.

Alex Leatherwood is behind Jenkins on the depth chart at left guard. Leatherwood, a former first-round pick by the Raiders in 2021, was claimed by Chicago during roster cuts last fall. The Bears have played him everywhere but center in practices since he joined the team last September and have had him take most of his reps at left guard this preseason.