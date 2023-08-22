Joey Slye makes a 49-yard field goal in the closing moments to end the Ravens' 24-game preseason win streak. (0:58)

LANDOVER, Md. -- One of the most peculiar NFL records is over.

The Baltimore Ravens' 24-game preseason win streak ended Monday night in a 29-28 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Joey Slye's 49-yard field goal with 9 seconds remaining handed Baltimore its first loss in the preseason since 2015, which was three years before the team drafted Lamar Jackson.

The winning drive was kept alive when Ravens cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr. was called for pass interference on fourth-and-11 with 1:04 left in the game.

It was a mismatch throughout the game in terms of pedigree. The Ravens, who played their second- and third-string players for the entire game, fell to a Commanders team that went with its starting quarterback Sam Howell and first-team offense for the first half.

The Ravens' run of good fortune came to an end at FedEx Field, which is where Baltimore set the NFL preseason record in 2021. The Ravens surpassed the 19-game streak of Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers from 1959 to 1962.

Baltimore took pride in the odd streak. The Ravens coaches and players believed it was a reflection of the entire organization because it was usually second- and third-string players who won these games. Baltimore had 43 players score touchdowns during the streak.

But the Ravens also heard the flak from other teams and their fans about their August dynasty. Last week, Commanders guard Sam Cosmi mocked the record and predicted that Washington would end it.

"It's a stupid record," Cosmi told NBC Sports Washington.

Now, the NFL's longest current preseason win streak belongs to the Las Vegas Raiders, who have won six in a row.