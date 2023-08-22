METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was given six months' probation after accepting a plea deal for a 2021 driving under the influence charge.

Maye will also have his driver's license suspended six months as a result of the deal, with both penalties to conclude Feb. 21, 2024. Maye was also given 50 community service hours with the open to buy them out.

"Mr. Maye's legal saga has come to a conclusion today and he looks forward to focusing on football," his attorney Eric Schwartzreich told ESPN on Monday.

Maye initially entered a not guilty plea in February for the incident, which occurred Feb. 22, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He changed it to no contest in August.

Maye faced initial charges of driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene of the crash. Maye allegedly crashed into the left rear of another car while driving north on the Florida Turnpike. The driver of that car filed a civil suit in June 2021 seeking in excess of $30,000 for neck and back injuries, according to court filings. That case is still ongoing.

Maye was arrested on Sept. 1, 2022, and accused of aggravated assault with a firearm after an alleged road rage incident in Metairie, Louisiana, but the Jefferson Parish district attorney's office refused charges in March due to lack of evidence.

Maye, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, spent the first five seasons of his career with the New York Jets. He was signed by the Saints to a three-year, $28.5 million contract on March 16, 2022. He started 10 games for the Saints last season and is expected to be one of their starting safeties for the 2023 season.