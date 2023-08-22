CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders said Tuesday he "absolutely'' will be ready for the Sept. 10 opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 2019 second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles missed the past few weeks of training camp with a groin injury that sidelined him for the first two preseason games.

But he practiced in full pads Monday and Tuesday and showed no signs that the injury will be a problem moving forward.

At one point during Tuesday's practice, Sanders broke through the line and showed the burst that prompted the Panthers to give him a four-year, $25.4 million contract during an offseason when running backs in general were being devalued.

He looked so good that coach Frank Reich didn't rule him out for Friday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.

"TBD,'' said Reich, who plans to start rookie quarterback Bryce Young and most of the first-team offense in the 8 p.m. ET game at Bank of America Stadium.

But there is nothing to be determined about what Sanders can add to Reich's spread offense.

"We do feel like Miles has the opportunity and potential to be one of our playmakers,'' Reich said. "He's explosive. He's [a] dual threat. He's got long speed, he's got burst, he's got quickness, he's got good vision. That's why we went out and got him.''

Running backs coach Duce Staley, who worked with Sanders during the back's 2019 and '20 seasons with the Eagles, agreed.

"Miles has the dog inside of him that I love,'' said Staley, a running back in the NFL for 10 years. "His preparation, his focus, just getting back, being able to feel good after suffering that injury was No. 1. He's been working his butt off to get back in practice first.''

Sanders' goal is to prove he can be the dual-threat back he was as a rookie when he caught 50 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 818 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

He's caught no more than 28 passes in a season since, including only 20 last year during Philadelphia's run to the Super Bowl when he rushed for a career-high 1,259 yards.

"Yes, I would love to showcase my talent, whether it's catching the ball, running the ball, blocking,'' Sanders said. "I'll do whatever to help our team win.''