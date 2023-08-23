        <
          Cowboys' Sam Williams arrested on substance, weapon charges

          • Todd Archer, ESPN Staff WriterAug 23, 2023, 12:52 PM ET
          FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Frisco Police.

          The Cowboys arrived back in Texas early Sunday morning after a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Williams, who was arrested later that day, participated in Tuesday's practice.

          Under the NFL's personal conduct policy, Williams is subject to a fine or suspension for the incident. The Cowboys are aware of the arrest but have declined comment.

          According to police, the controlled substance charge is for another substance -- not for possession of marijuana -- and is a state jail felony. The unlawful carrying of a weapon is a Class A misdemeanor.

          Last December, Williams was involved in an accident not far from the team's practice facility in which his car was totaled. A month later, he was cited for misdemeanor reckless driving and, according to Plano Police, was driving close to 100 mph in a 55 mph zone and weaving through traffic before the accident.

          Williams and the driver of the other car in the accident were not seriously injured, although he did miss a game while in the concussion protocol.