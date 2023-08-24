Star Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp said Thursday he feels like he'll be ready to play Week 1 when his team visits the Seattle Seahawks.

"Yeah, I feel like I am," Kupp said Thursday after a joint practice with the Denver Broncos when asked if feels like he's on pace to play against the Seahawks on Sept. 10.

Kupp had been sidelined by a hamstring injury he sustained Aug. 1 but returned to practices with the Rams this week.

Kupp said that the repetitions in practice this week have been invaluable with preparing him for the start of the regular season.