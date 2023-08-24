Kimberley A. Martin breaks down why Deshaun Watson is poised for a bounce-back season with the Browns. (0:56)

The Arizona Cardinals have traded for quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a deal with the Cleveland Browns, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

The Browns will get the 2024 fifth-round selection Arizona had picked up in a previous exchange with the Philadelphia Eagles, a source said; Cleveland also will send a 2024 seventh-rounder to the Cardinals.

Arizona is entering the season with quarterback Kyler Murray still recovering from a knee injury. Dobbs eventually could push Colt McCoy, 36, for the starting job in Murray's absence. First-year Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing worked with Dobbs as the Browns' quarterbacks coach last season.

The addition of Dobbs likely means rookie Clayton Tune, who has been running with the Cardinals' second-team offense, will be the third-string quarterback heading into the season.

Cleveland waived Dobbs late last season after Deshaun Watson returned from an 11-game suspension. Dobbs had backed up Jacoby Brissett during those 11 games. Dobbs went on to start two games for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans lost both games, but Dobbs threw for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

In Cleveland, rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson now moves into the No. 2 job behind Watson. The fifth-round pick out of UCLA has impressed in training camp.

"He's making great strides," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier Thursday. "We're excited about his future."

The Browns had announced earlier Thursday they had waived quarterback Kellen Mond, but they recalled that move, a source said.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.