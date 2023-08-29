Stephen A. Smith breaks down why the Cowboys trading for Trey Lance indicates Jerry Jones is putting pressure on Dak Prescott to win in the playoffs. (1:20)

The 2023 NFL season will kick off next week as the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7 (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), which means teams are cutting their rosters in preparation.

Teams were required to finalize their 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. With the preseason already in the books, teams began making their 2023 roster cuts over the weekend.

Several notable cuts happened Monday, when the Arizona Cardinals cut veteran quarterback Colt McCoy, despite keeping Kyler Murray on the physically unable to perform list. The Houston Texans also parted ways with a veteran as they cut captain Christian Kirksey.

There have also been multiple trades this week -- including the deal that sent quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night -- as teams look to make room or bolster their roster. Follow along on our preseason trade tracker for those moves.

We tracked the biggest moves across the league and compiled each roster cut here:

More coverage:

Trade tracker | Depth charts

Biggest move: After Cade York struggled throughout preseason, the Browns made a move at kicker, trading for Dustin Hopkins in a deal with the Chargers before waiving York. It was a stunning fall for York, who was a fourth-round pick of the Browns just last year. York, however, missed three potential game-winning field goal attempts in Cleveland's final two preseason games, effectively sealing his fate after a rocky rookie year. -- Jake Trotter

Traded: OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr., QB Joshua Dobbs

Waived/released: CB Caleb Biggers, LB Cam Bright, TE Miller Forristall, TE Thomas Greaney, CB Gavin Heslop, OT Derrick Kelly II, S Nate Meadors, WR Anthony Schwartz (injury WR Jalen Wayne, G Colby Gossett, RB Jordan Wilkins, G Wes Martin, CB Lorenzo Burns, WR Jaelon Darden, RB/WR Demetric Felton Jr., RB Hassan Hall, WR Mike Harley Jr., DE Sam Kamara, DE Jeremiah Martin, S Tanner McCalister, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, QB Kellen Mond, DE Lonnie Phelps, LB Charlie Thomas III, DE Isaiah Thomas, DT Tommy Togiai, WR Austin Watkins Jr., K Cade York, G Michael Dunn, DT Trysten Hill, DT Maurice Hurst II, RB John Kelly Jr.

Reserve/injured: WR Jakeem Grant Sr., G Drew Forbes, WR Michael Woods II

Biggest move: The Commanders did not have any big surprises, but they did keep 11 defensive linemen -- one more than anticipated at the start of training camp. It also meant keeping four linebackers -- but that position also was impacted by having secondary depth and multiple players who can fill a hybrid safety/linebacker role. Keeping 11 linemen means they have seven defensive ends, including rookies KJ Henry (fifth round) and Andre Jones Jr. (seventh round). With their top five defensive ends all entering the last year of their contract, Washington needs younger and cheaper depth. They did cut two players who likely will be re-signed in fullback/tight end Alex Armah and center Tyler Larsen. -- John Keim

Waived/released: WR/R Kazmeir Allen, OL Tyler Larsen, DE Will Bradley-King, OL Alex Akingbulu, DT Abdullah Anderson, TE/FB Alex Armah, T Jaryd Jones-Smith, G Nolan Laufenberg, DT Benning Potoa'e, S Kendall Smith, WR Brycen Tremayne, CB Jace Whittaker, S Terrell Burgess, RB Derrick Gore, CB Rachad Wildgoose, QB Jake Fromm, OL Mason Brooks, CB Nick Whiteside II, LB De'Jon Harris, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, WR Zion Bowens, LB Milo Eifler, CB DaMarcus Fields, LB Ferrod Gardner, S Joshua Kalu, WR Marcus Kemp, DT Isaiah Mack, DT Anthony Montalvo, T/G Aaron Monteiro, RB Jaret Patterson, DE Joshua Pryor, CB DJ Stirgus

Reserve/suspended: OT Braeden Daniels, RB Jonathan Williams, WR Kyric McGowan, TE Brandon Dillon, TE Kaden Smith﻿

Biggest move: In a training camp with few roster spots to be determined and even fewer position battles, it's a kicker that created the biggest roster move. The Chargers traded veteran Dustin Hopkins to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick. Hopkins' season ended in Week 6 of 2022 after he converted four field goals, including a game winner in overtime, despite suffering a hamstring injury early in the game. In Week 9, the Bolts onboarded rookie Cameron Dicker who has proven efficient if not outstanding. He retains the job into his second NFL season and comes at a fraction of Hopkins' salary. -- Lindsey Thiry

Traded: K Dustin Hopkins

Waived/released: OLB Brevin Allen, OT Zack Bailey, S Tyler Baker-Williams, C Johari Branch, CB Cam Brown, WR Terrell Bynum, DL Jerrod Clark, LB Tae Crowder, WR Keelan Doss, QB Max Duggan, LB Nathan East, TE Michael Ezeike, OLB Andrew Farmer, CB Matt Hankins, WR John Hightower, RB Tyler Hoosman, CB Michael Jacquet, LB Mikel Jones, TE Hunter Kampmoyer, OT Matt Kaskey, OLB Carlo Kemp, DL Terrance Lang, LB Blake Lynch, DL David Moa, CB Tiawan Mullen, DL CJ Okoye, OG Austen Pleasants, RB Aaron Shampklin, OLB Ty Shelby, WR Darrius Shepherd, CB Amechi Uzodinma, C Isaac Weaver, DB Mark Webb Jr., WR Pokey Wilson, WR Milton Wright

Reserve/Physically unable to perform: DL Otito Ogbonnia, WR Jalen Guyton

Biggest move: The Falcons' most intriguing move might have been at tight end, where they kept John FitzPatrick over Parker Hesse, who was a stalwart as a blocking tight end last year. Add in waiving defensive tackle Timmy Horne -- who started five games last year -- it proved coach Arthur Smith's statement of having a hard 53-man roster to make to be true. -- Michael Rothstein

Waived/released: FB Clint Ratkovich, RB Godwin Igwebuike, RB Carlos Washington Jr., WR Keilahn Harris, WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR Zay Malone, WR Slade Bolden, WR Mathew Sexton, TE Parker Hesse, TE Tucker Fisk, OL Jalen Mayfield, OL Jonotthan Harrison, OL Michal Menet, OL Barry Wesley, OL Trevor Reid, OL Tyler Vrabel, OL Justin Shaffer, DL Delontae Scott, DL LaCale London, DL Justin Ellis, DT Carlos Davis, DL Caeveon Patton, DL Timmy Horne, DL Demone Harris, LB Frank Ginda, LB Andre Smith, LB Kemoko Turay, LB Mike Jones Jr., CB Darren Hall, CB Bless Austin, CB Breon Borders, CB Natrone Brooks, S Lukas Denis, S Micah Abernathy, S Cliff Chattman

Reserve/injured: WR Penny Hart, CB Cornell Armstrong

Biggest move: The Jaguars surprisingly kept seven receivers. In addition to Tim Jones they kept undrafted rookie free agent Elijah Cooks to go along with Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Jamal Agnew and sixth-round pick Parker Washington. Teams generally have only five receivers active on game day and the fifth one is usually a special teams player. That's a role Jones held last season and is likely to continue. The team liked what they saw from the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Cooks -- who caught seven passes for 146 yards in three preseason games -- and didn't want to risk losing him. -- Michael DiRocco Waived/released: LS Tucker Addington, WR Kevin Austin Jr., S Latavious Brini, OLB DJ Coleman, RB Snoop Conner, OL Coy Cronk, DL DeShaun Dixon, CB Erick Hallett II, OL Blake Hance, WR Jacob Harris, CB Kaleb Hayes, LB Dequan Jackson, OL Samuel Jackson, WR Oliver Martin, K James McCourt, S Ayo Oyelola, TE Derek Parish, TE Josh Pederson, TE Gerrit Prince, WR Kendric Pryor, QB Nathan Rourke, OLB Jordan Smith, OLB Willie Taylor III, DL Raymond Vohasek, OL Darryl Williams, WR Seth Williams, CB Divaad Wilson

Waived/injured: WR Jaray Jenkins

Released: OL Chandler Brewer, CB Tevaughn Campbell, DL Michael Dogbe, OL Bobby Evans, RB Qadree Ollison

Reserve/injured: LB Ventrell Miller, OL Josh Wells

Reserve/suspended: LT Cam Robinson

Exempt/Commissioner Permission list: CB Chris Claybrooks

Biggest move:Putting Jourdan Lewis on the active roster is a sign the veteran cornerback is close to contributing after suffering a severe foot injury in the middle of last season. Lewis had been on the physically unable to perform list through training camp but has picked up his work in recent weeks. If they kept him on PUP, he would have missed the first four games and, maybe more importantly, not been able to practice. While he might not be ready for the opener or even Week 2 or 3, he can practice with the team with a ramp-up period to test his foot and return to a role in the slot. Without that, he may have missed the first six games. Aside from maybe tight end Sean McKeon, there really was no surprise among the cuts, but the Cowboys will re-sign long-snapper Trent Sieg, special teams ace C.J. Goodwin and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga perhaps as soon as Wednesday after putting two players on injured reserve/designated to return. -- Todd Archer Traded: CB Kelvin Joseph

Acquired: CB Noah Igbinoghene

Waived/released: DT Isaac Alarcon, DE Ban Banogu, WR Jose Barbon, DT Quinton Bohanna, OL Earl Bostick, CB Myles Brooks, CB Josh Butler, LB Jabril Cox, S Tyler Coyle, RB Malik Davis, WR Dontario Drummond, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Princeton Fant, OL Matt Farniok, WR Simi Fehoko, CB C.J. Goodwin, TE Seth Green, QB Will Grier, OL Brock Hoffman, WR Dennis Houston, LB Malik Jefferson, DE Durrell Johnson, WR Tyron Johnson, LB Isaiah Land, OL Alec Lindstrom, CB D'Angelo Mandell, TE Sean McKeon, WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper, DB Sheldrick Redwine, LS Trent Sieg, OL Alex Taylor-Prioleau, DL Tyrus Wheat

Reserve/suspended: RB Ronald Jones

Injured reserve: OL Josh Ball, WR David Durden, LB DeMarvion Overshown, TE John Stephens Jr.﻿