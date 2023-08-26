One of the Cincinnati Bengals' top defensive pass rushers was knocked out of Saturday's preseason finale with an injury.

Defensive end Joseph Ossai was ruled out of the exhibition game against the Washington Commanders with a right ankle injury, the team announced.

On the opening drive of the game, Ossai appeared to limp following a first-and-10 on Washington's 46-yard line. He did not return. Last season was Ossai's first full year in the NFL after he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee in a preseason game against Tampa Bay in 2021, his rookie season. Ossai was third on the team with 3.5 sacks. He also registered 15 pressures in 15 regular-season games.

Ossai, who was a third-round draft pick out of Texas, had offseason surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum he suffered against the Cleveland Browns on Week 14 of last season.

Ossai made the start against Washington alongside rookie defensive end Myles Murphy, Cincinnati's first-round draft pick.