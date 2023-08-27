JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars-Miami Dolphins preseason game was suspended with 8:32 remaining after Dolphins receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field because of an injury.

The Jaguars were leading 31-18 when the game was called.

Davis went down after being hit by Jaguars linebacker Dequan Jackson. Davis laid motionless on the field while being attended to by medical personnel from both teams. He was immobilized on a back board and carted off the field.

Players from both teams gathered around Davis as he was being treated on the field and head coaches Mike McDaniel and Doug Pederson met with officials for several moments before the game was suspended.

Later Saturday, the Dolphins posted on their social media channels that Davis was "taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all extremities."