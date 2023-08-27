BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns lost one receiver for the year but are getting another back in time for the start of the season.

Coach Kevin Stefanski on Sunday confirmed that Jakeem Grant ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee and will be out for the season for a second consecutive year. Grant was carted off the field in Saturday's preseason game in Kansas City after the opening kickoff.

Last year, Grant suffered a ruptured Achilles in training camp. He was in line to return kicks and punts.

Cleveland, however, is getting another key receiver back, as the team announced that Marquise Goodwin was cleared to come off the non-football injury list. Goodwin missed training camp because of blood clots in his legs and lungs.

Stefanski said Goodwin would begin practicing for the first time since minicamp in June. Cleveland signed the 32-year-old veteran in the offseason. He has 187 career receptions.