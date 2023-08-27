Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis has been discharged after spending the night at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida, and has been placed into the concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday.

Davis was carted off the field on a spinal board after taking a hit to the head during the Dolphins' preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday but was conscious and able to move all his extremities.

McDaniel said Davis would continue to be monitored.

"He's doing better than last night in terms of strength and stuff," McDaniel said. "Like I said last night, there were certain things that we were worried about that were avoided. ... There's certainly a lot of guys that are very, very, very happy and relieved to see him."

Multiple Dolphins players were injured during Saturday night's game. Defensive back Elijah Campbell, who was challenging for a starting safety job, sustained a knee injury and was taken to the locker room on a cart. McDaniel said Campbell avoided an ACL tear but still suffered a "substantial injury that will take him into the season."

Running back Salvon Ahmed was escorted to the locker room and evaluated for a concussion; he cleared testing but is still considered day-to-day. McDaniel said quarterback Mike White cleared the concussion protocol Friday after spending most of the week progressing through it.

White and 2022 seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson have competed for the Dolphins' backup quarterback job, but McDaniel said he will not publicly announce the winner until the players have been informed.