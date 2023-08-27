Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark discuss the expectations for the Steelers this season. (2:08)

PITTSBURGH -- With a surplus of depth on the interior of the offensive line, the Pittsburgh Steelers are sending former fourth-round pick Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The Steelers acquire the Rams' 2024 fourth-round pick and 2025 fifth-round selection, while the Rams receive the Steelers' 2024 fifth-round pick and 2025 sixth-round selection, sources said.

Dotson started all 17 games for the Steelers at left guard last season, but he was bumped from the 2023 starting lineup when the team acquired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo in free agency. After starting four games his rookie season, Dotson earned a full-time starting job in 2021 before an ankle injury in Week 10 shortened his season.

The Steelers methodically overhauled the offensive line beginning last offseason when they added center Mason Cole and guard James Daniels in free agency. General manager Omar Khan continued to remake the group this offseason, not only adding Seumalo but also signing guard Nate Herbig and drafting tackle Broderick Jones and guard Spencer Anderson.

With Dotson's trade, Anderson, a seventh-round pick, has a better chance to make the 53-man roster. Interior lineman Kendrick Green, who played center his rookie season before moving back to his natural spot at guard, is also on the fringe of the 53-man roster and benefits from Dotson's departure.