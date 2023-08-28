Stephen A. Smith explains why he's confident Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will repeat as NFC champions. (2:03)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett, through agent Drew Rosenhaus, is gauging the market for the potential to play more elsewhere, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

The Eagles plan to keep Barnett but understand their deep pass-rush roster could limit playing time.

He is currently part of an edge-rush group that includes fellow defensive ends Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat as well as outside linebackers Haason Reddick and Nolan Smith. If he stays with the Eagles, it would likely be in the role of a rotational player. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters to 53 players.

Barnett, 27, was selected 14th overall by the Eagles in 2017. He has 21.5 sacks over six years. His best season came in 2019 when he posted 6.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

He was the all-time sacks leader at the University of Tennessee (33), surpassing a mark set by Hall of Famer and former Eagles and Green Bay Packers great Reggie White (32).

Barnett suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions last year and missed the remainder of the season but participated fully in training camp.

Reddick, meanwhile, has missed time since undergoing surgery to repair ligament damage in his right thumb, an injury sustained during joint practices on Aug. 14 against the Cleveland Browns.

On Monday, Reddick said he planned to play in the season opener at the New England Patriots and is still working through what type of protective gear to wear around the thumb area on game day.