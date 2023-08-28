ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams is scheduled to have surgery on his left ankle Monday in North Carolina which could sideline him for at least eight weeks, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who sources said is handling Williams' surgery, has long been the choice for athletes who have needed surgery on their lower legs.

Williams has missed a significant amount of training camp with the injury and did not play in any of the Broncos' three preseason games.

Williams had also spent some time in recent weeks seeking outside opinions on the injury, including with Anderson. He also had consultations with the Broncos' medical staff before a decision was made to have surgery. The Broncos' medical staff will consult with Williams and Anderson following the surgery so the Broncos can determine what to do with Williams as rosters league-wide go to 53 players by 4 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

Williams participated in the early portions of training camp, meaning if the Broncos want him to be available at some point this season they'll have to keep him on their initial 53-player roster and then move him to injured reserve to have the opportunity to bring him back later this year. If the Broncos don't believe he will be able to return for a portion of the season, he could be placed on injured reserve at the roster cut-down, but would then miss the season.

The 31-year-old was signed as a free agent last season to be the nickel cornerback. He played in 14 games and had 44 tackles, a sack, an interception and knocked down seven passes.

Earlier this month Broncos coach Sean Payton said: "He's had a good camp. He's got good ball skills. You see his speed, and he's got really good range. I think he plays well deep and some guys have trouble with the ball deep, but he's someone that I think is very comfortable going from low to high, and vice versa.''