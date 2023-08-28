The Arizona Cardinals do not plan to activate quarterback Kyler Murray off the physically unable to perform list by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

By remaining on PUP, Murray would be ineligible to be active for at least the first four games of the season.

The Cardinals also released veteran quarterback Colt McCoy on Monday, sources told Schefter. Either veteran Joshua Dobbs or rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune will start Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

Murray tore the ACL in his right knee while scrambling last Dec. 12 in a Monday night game against the New England Patriots.