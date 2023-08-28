HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans released slot cornerback Desmond King and veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey on Monday, sources confirmed.

King's release is a surprise because he started every preseason game and ran with the first-team defense for most of training camp. He started 25 games over the last two seasons.

Kirksey was a team captain for the Texans in 2022 and was third in tackles (124). He also was the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

He missed most of training camp with a strained hamstring, and the release will save the Texans $5.2 million.

Kirksey landed in Houston in 2021 on a one-year, $4.5 million contract following one year with the Green Bay Packers. He started 29 games with the Texans and finished with 217 tackles, 24th most over those two years, and 13 tackles for loss. He signed a two-year $10 million extension in 2022.

