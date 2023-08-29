CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers released Deion Jones on Tuesday, less than a month after signing the Pro Bowl linebacker to a one-year deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Carolina also acquired preseason standout wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade that will require an exchange of conditional seventh-round picks in 2025.

The release of the 28-year-old Jones comes as a surprise because of the way the former second-round draft pick played during the preseason. But it speaks to the confidence the Panthers have in their depth behind starting inside linebacker Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu.

One of the emerging players in camp was linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.

The trade for Smith-Marsette might be a bigger deal amid injuries to top wide receivers DJ Chark (hamstring), Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) and Laviska Shenault Jr. (concussion).

Shenault is expected to return to practice this week, but Chark and Marshall could be questionable for the Sept. 10 opener at Atlanta.

Smith-Marsette enjoyed a strong preseason with the Chiefs, hauling in nine receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns. The former fifth-round pick was second in the NFL in receiving yards this preseason.

Jones, a second-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, was at his best in his second season, when he was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for former Carolina inside linebacker Luke Kuechly. He was placed on injured reserve last season by the Falcons coming out of training camp and traded to the Cleveland Browns in October.

Jones has 88 starts in 96 games played, collecting 11 sacks and 12 interceptions.