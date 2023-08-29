The New York Giants have agreed to acquire defensive end Boogie Basham in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The Bills had received trade interest on Basham and A.J. Epenesa, a source told Fowler. With Von Miller, Greg Rousseau and Leonard Floyd at the top of the Bills' depth chart, teams had interest in Buffalo's pass-rush depth.
Basham was a second-round draft pick by the Bills out of Wake Forest in 2021. In two seasons with the Bills he has 4.5 sacks, including two last season.
In New York he'll join a defensive end rotation that is headlined by Leonard Williams and A'Shawn Robinson.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen was with the Bills organization when Basham was selected.
This is the second straight year that the Bills have traded a second-round pick still on their rookie contract just before the start of the season. Last year, Buffalo traded 2019 second-round pick offensive tackle Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals in late August.
Basham seemed like a candidate to make the Bills roster along a crowded defensive line rotation. Basham flashed at times throughout camp, but ultimately didn't show enough. For the rest of the room, the move also signals belief in 2020 second-round pick Epenesa, who is on the final year of his rookie deal. Miller, meanwhile, continues to make his way back from surgery on his right ACL.
In another move Tuesday, the Giants activated wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson off the physically unable to perform list, a source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan. A second-round draft pick last season, Robinson has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered last year.
ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.