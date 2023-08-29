Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky debate whether the Giants are Super Bowl contenders this season. (2:14)

The New York Giants have agreed to acquire defensive end Boogie Basham in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Bills had received trade interest on Basham and A.J. Epenesa, a source told Fowler. With Von Miller, Greg Rousseau and Leonard Floyd at the top of the Bills' depth chart, teams had interest in Buffalo's pass-rush depth.

Basham was a second-round draft pick by the Bills out of Wake Forest in 2021. In two seasons with the Bills he has 4.5 sacks, including two last season.