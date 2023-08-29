Stephen A. Smith discusses why the Bills are no longer the biggest threat to the Chiefs. (2:14)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 season, with the team planning not to remove him from the physically unable to perform list before Tuesday's deadline at 4 p.m. ET, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

He will, at minimum, miss games against the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins.

Miller injured his right ACL on Thanksgiving in a game against the Detroit Lions. After initial hope that he would return during the 2022 regular season or postseason, he underwent exploratory surgery on the knee in December, during which the extent of the injury was found.

The 34-year-old signed with the Bills at the start of free agency in 2022, agreeing to a six-year, $120 million contract. He played in every game leading up to the injury and, despite playing in only 11 games, finished the year tied for the team lead in sacks (eight) with Greg Rousseau and led the team with 38 pressures. He also led the team in pass rush win rate (23.6%) and pressure percentage (14.5%).

This offseason, the Bills added a former teammate of Miller's to the pass rush room with veteran Leonard Floyd. Earlier Tuesday, Buffalo traded 2021 second-round pick Boogie Basham to the New York Giants, sources told ESPN, moving on from one of the team's young pass-rushers in the rotation. Buffalo will rely on the likes of Floyd, 2021 first-round pick Rousseau and 2020 second-round pick A.J. Epenesa in Miller's absence.

Miller, an optimistic person, has remained steady in his goal for his return being the "Monday Night Football" season opener against the Jets on Sept. 11. He has remained with the team throughout training camp, including working out to the side of practice a majority of the days.

In 2013, Miller tore his left ACL, but returned for the start of the 2014 season with the Denver Broncos.