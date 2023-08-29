Dan Graziano and Mike Tannenbaum discuss why Russell Wilson is under even more pressure with Sean Payton as head coach of the Broncos. (1:06)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have traded for New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz, team sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

The Broncos sent a 2024 seventh-round pick to New Orleans for Lutz, sources told ESPN. The Broncos released Brandon McManus in May, and Elliott Fry and Brett Maher were competing for the job when camp opened.

Fry then suffered an injury and was waived, and Maher finished out the preseason as the team's only kicker. Maher was 4-of-6 in field goal attempts in the preseason and had a 52-yard attempt blocked in the preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Maher has been told he will be released, a source told ESPN.

Payton, however, has been open about his willingness to wait and see what players would be available as roster cuts approached leaguewide. At kicker, he even got specific enough to say he would monitor "seven" kicking battles around the league.

Lutz, who is 29, spent five seasons as Payton's kicker with the Saints. Lutz did not kick in an NFL game in 2021 because of an injury and was 23-of-31 in field goal attempts (74.2%) last season for New Orleans, the worst percentage of his career.

He was named to his only career Pro Bowl in 2019, when he was 32-of-36 in field goal attempts, including 16-of-20 on attempts of 40 yards or more, and 48-of-49 on extra points.

The Lutz trade means the Saints are going with rookie kicker Blake Grupe, who was mistaken for a fan by security after he kicked a game-winning field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs in a preseason game.

Grupe hit a 59-yard field goal in practice last week and was the main kicker in New Orleans' final preseason game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Grupe kicked a 38-yard field goal and a 50-yard field goal before missing a 60-yard attempt wide right.

NFL Network first reported the news of the Broncos' trade for Lutz.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell contributed to this report.