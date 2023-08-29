        <
          Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins ends 2-week hold-in

          • Marcel Louis-Jacques, ESPNAug 29, 2023, 04:34 PM ET
          Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has ended his hold-in as he prepares for the regular season, he told reporters on Tuesday.

          Wilkins had withheld himself from team drills for the past two weeks in an effort to jumpstart a contract extension with Miami. The 2019 first-round pick is entering the final season of his rookie deal and expressed interest in a new contract throughout the offseason.

          Negotiations between Wilkins and the team hit a stalemate, however, and no agreement has been made as Week 1 approaches.

          Wilkins said he won't let any contract uncertainty impact his focus this season.

          "At this point, I'm just focused on being the best teammate I can be and being there for my guys, and getting ready to play a game again," he said. "As far as that's concerned, whether or not something gets done, I'm focused on the season -- we've got a game to play in two weeks."

          Wilkins told reporters he never considered demanding a trade.

          The Dolphins did sign a defensive tackle to a contract extension this week, locking in Zach Sieler to a three-year deal worth up to $39 million. Coach Mike McDaniel said Sieler's contract is "independent" of their situation with Wilkins, while Wilkins expressed joy for his teammate's new deal.

          Wilkins was a Dolphins team captain last season. Since entering the league, he leads all defensive linemen in run stop win rate (40.8%) and has recorded the second-most tackles by any defensive lineman in that span (290).