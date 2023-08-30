The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to the cornerback room, intending to sign veteran defensive back Desmond King to their 53-man roster, pending a physical, a source told ESPN's Brooke Pryor on Wednesday.

King, 28, was among the cuts made by the Houston Texans on Tuesday as they trimmed down to their initial 53-man roster.

King's release was considered a surprise because he started every preseason game and ran with the Texans' first-team defense for most of training camp. He started 25 games for Houston over the past two seasons and had five interceptions and 182 tackles.

A six-year veteran, King has nine interceptions, 33 passes defended and 426 tackles in his career. He was a First Team All-Pro in 2018 with the Los Angeles Chargers.