As the NFL regular season kicks off, so too does the "The Pat McAfee Show." Starting Thursday, Sept. 7, McAfee's weekday sports talk show will air on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN's YouTube channel from noon to 3 p.m. ET.

The show is live from noon to 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN on YouTube and ESPN+, but the final 2 to 3 p.m. ET hour will only air on ESPN+ and YouTube. The debut episode will air live from the show's headquarters in Indianapolis, while select Friday shows will be hosted from ESPN's "College GameDay" sites. McAfee will continue his analyst role on "College GameDay" and host alternate broadcasts of ESPN's college football telecasts.

McAfee, a former All-Pro punter for the Indianapolis Colts, launched his show in 2019. The show currently streams on McAfee's YouTube channel.

