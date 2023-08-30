        <
          Saints expect CB Marshon Lattimore back at practice next week

          • Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff WriterAug 30, 2023, 06:04 PM ET
          METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said he expects starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore to be back at practice next week.

          The Saints open the season Sept. 10 at home against the Tennessee Titans.

          Lattimore has not practiced fully since Aug. 17. He left a joint practice session against the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 18 early for precautionary reasons. Lattimore watched the rest of that practice from the sideline with ice on his knee.

          Allen said he did not expect the injury to be long term and noted last week that there was nothing structurally wrong with Lattimore's knee and that it just needed some time to heal.

          "I'm hoping to have him back out here pretty quickly," Allen said last week.