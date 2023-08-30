LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears left guard Teven Jenkins is headed to injured reserve, general manager Ryan Poles said Wednesday.

Jenkins will miss the Bears' first four games and is eligible to return in Week 5 at Washington on Oct. 5.

He last practiced during joint sessions with the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 16-17 and developed a leg injury, coach Matt Eberflus said, and has been sidelined since. Poles did not divulge specifics of Jenkins' injury.

"We feel like it's a week-to-week thing," Poles said. "Not too serious. He'll be designated for return and then when he comes back, he should be good to go."

Ahead of roster cuts, the Bears traded a sixth-round pick to Miami in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Dan Feeney, who has started games at left guard, center and right guard over the last six seasons. With Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick and Nate Davis on track to play Week 1 despite dealing with injuries, Feeney can provide depth.

Chicago's active roster is currently at maximum capacity after claiming defensive end Khalil Kareem and safety Quindell Johnson off waivers Wednesday. The Bears have yet to officially move Jenkins to injured reserve, which would create an opening to sign wide receiver Trent Taylor, who Poles said will be the starting punt returner.

Chicago assembled its practice squad Wednesday without adding a quarterback, so rookie Tyson Bagent, the only Division II quarterback on any NFL active roster, remains the backup to Justin Fields on the active roster.

Poles said the Bears are still looking to add veteran experience to the quarterback room and plan to re-sign backup Nathan Peterman in some capacity.

"That's our plan right now," Poles said. "That might be practice squad; that might be 53, too."

Poles informed Bagent that he made the 53-man roster with a message informing him of the team's simple, yet high, expectations.

"Ryan texted me, just telling me congratulations, be an asset to Justin, stay focused, stay ready because you know the season's so long. Once again, you never know what could happen," Bagent said. "That's kinda what my goal is. Just be an asset to the team ... help in any way that I can and just be ready for any situation."